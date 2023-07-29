Transfer News: Man Utd agree deal to sign Hojlund, Inter’s £30m bid for Balogun rejected by Arsenal

Man Utd agree deal to sign Hojlund

Manchester United are closing in on the €85 million (£73m/$94m) signing of Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta. United and Atalanta have come to an agreement over a deal worth an initial €75m (£64m/$83m) plus €10m (£9m/$11m) in add-ons, according to Sky.

The Daily Mail claims 20-year-old striker will sign a five-year contract with the option of an additional year.United have been in the market for a new striker all summer and appeared set to complete the signing of Hojlund after he was left out of Atalanta’s squad for the friendly against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Inter’s £30m bid for Balogun rejected by Arsenal

Arsenal have reportedly rejected Inter Milan’s opening offer of £30m for striker Folarin Balogun immediately and have demanded the Serie A side up their offer in order to land the American international, according to the Daily Express.

Leeds bring in Darlow from Newcastle

Leeds have announced the signing of goalkeeper Karl Darlow from Newcastle for an undisclosed fee. The 32-year-old has signed a three-year deal at Elland Road. He is the club’s second signing of the summer, following the arrival of Ethan Ampadu from Chelsea.

Darlow made 100 appearances for Toon across eight seasons at St James’ Park and spent the second half of the 2022/23 campaign on loan at Hull.

Roma interested in loan-to-buy deal for Scamacca

Roma remain interested in signing West Ham striker Gianluca Scamacca and are thought to be exploring a loan with an option to buy. West Ham are unlikely to entertain offers unless they have a replacement.

Scamacca joined the Hammers from Sassuolo last summer in a deal worth £35m. He started 16 times in all competitions last season, scoring eight goals.

