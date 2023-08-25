Transfer News: Man United Women sign Watson; Arsenal told to pay £80million for Ivan Toney

Man United sign Watson

Manchester United have completed the signing of former Rangers midfielder Emma Watson on a free transfer. Watson joins Manchester United after leaving former club Rangers at the end of last season. The player had long been linked with a move to the Leigh Sports Village therefore this afternoon’s news comes as no surprise.

SOURCE: Manchester World

Arsenal told to pay £80m for Toney

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur will have to fork out £80 million to acquire the services of 27-year-old Brentford striker Ivan Toney. According to a report by The Times, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are keen on having Ivan Toney in their ranks. The 27-year-old English striker has an exceptional record in the English top flight, and there are quite a few clubs interested in his services. And Brentford will demand £80 million to part ways with him.

SOURCE: The Times

Blackpool swoop for Rhodes

Former Blackburn and Middlesbrough striker Jordan Rhodes has joined League One side Blackpool. The forward has joined the Tangerines on-loan until the end of the current campaign. He leaves Huddersfield Town after two seasons back in the Championship. Rhodes has scored eight league goals over the past two seasons.

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

