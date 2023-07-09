Transfer News: Man United Willing To Pay €60m For Marcos Llorente, Chelsea Open Talks For Balogun

Man Utd willing to pay €60m for Marcos Llorente

Premier League giants Manchester United and Liverpool are reportedly both interested in securing the services of Atletico Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente this summer. Manchester United and Liverpool are set to make a move for Atletico Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente in the ongoing summer transfer window. That’s according to Spanish outlet Fichajes, who add both Premier League outfits are willing to spend “large amounts of money” in the region of €60 million to prise the Spanish attacker from Diego Simeone’s side.

Chelsea open talks for Balogun

Chelsea have ‘opened talks with Arsenal ‘s Folarin Balogun’ as their search for a new centre forward continues. The 22-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough campaign while on loan at Reims last season, scoring 21 Ligue 1 goals in 27 games. Born in New York, Balogun also ended the season by resolving his international future by becoming a senior international for USA and scoring his first goal against Canada last month. There is now a chance Balogun could stay in London, with Football Transfers reporting the Blues have entered talks with the striker.

Inter lining up a move for Yann Sommer

Inter have already prepared an opening bid for Yann Sommer — talks expected around €6m. Plan to submit proposal once Onana deal is closed with Man Utd. Inter plan remains to negotiate for both Sommer and Anatolij Trubin as they’ve to replace both Onana and Handanović.

Flamengo are encouraging Chelsea over Matheus Franca deal

Flamengo are encouraging Chelsea to make a proposal for Matheus Franca but Chelsea are talking to a number of players to fulfil that position.

We are told that the Brazilian club are prepared to let the 19-year-old depart this summer window if a club meets their asking price of €25million with add-ons (Jacque Talbot).

Maguire to be stripped of captaincy

Harry Maguire is set to be stripped of the Manchester United captaincy whether he leaves Old Trafford or not this summer – and Bruno Fernandes is believed to be in line to take the armband.

