Transfer News: Man United willing to pay £43m for Axel Disasi, Chelsea set Lukaku asking price

Man United willing to pay £43m for Axel Disasi

Manchester United have held discussions with Axel Disasi’s representatives and the Monaco star ‘would be really excited’ to seal a switch to Old Trafford, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT. According to French media outlet L’Equipe, Manchester United have not been deterred from pursuing Disasi despite Monaco demanding a fee of £43million. The report suggests the Red Devils are willing to pay the entirety of the central defender’s price tag, while they have been handed a boost due to his desire to head to Old Trafford.

Chelsea set Lukaku asking price

Chelsea have told Inter Milan they want around £38million for Romalu Lukaku.

Lukaku has made it clear he has no intention of returning to Chelsea and the Blues are keen to offload the 30-year-old striker as they continue their clear-out of unwanted players.

Inter have been in talks to sign Lukaku on a permanent basis but an initial proposal by the Italian giants of around £26m is thought to have been immediately rejected by Chelsea.

United want £50m for Maguire

United could sell Harry Maguire this summer if they receive any bids in the region of £50m, according to the Manchester Evening . It is said that Maguire could leave Old Trafford over the coming weeks after slipping down Erik ten Hag’s pecking order last season. However, the Red Devils will only be looking to sell if their valuation is paid in full by an interested party.

Timber spotted after Arsenal medical

Jurrien Timber made the effort to travel back to the Netherlands to say goodbye to his Ajax colleagues on Saturday after completing his Arsenal medical.

The young Netherlands international was seen on the sidelines watching as the Dutch giants drew 2-2 with FC Den Bosch in their first friendly of the pre-season.

His appearance came after he was in London on Friday to complete a medical ahead of his switch to the Gunners.

Timber’s move is expected to be announced before Declan Rice’s mega-money switch sometime this week.

