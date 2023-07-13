Transfer News: Man United verbally agree deal to sign Onana, Everton Make Elanga Offer

Man United verbally agree deal to sign Onana

According to Sport Italia journalist Rudy Galetti, Manchester United have already reached a ‘verbal agreement’ with Inter Milan to sign goalkeeper Andre Onana. The Cameroon star has been touted to become United’s first-choice goalkeeper, and it appears they are on the verge of finalising terms with Inter. As per Galetti, United have verbally agreed to sign the 27-year-old for £42 million plus £5m in add-ons, and new contacts are expected in the next 24 to 48 hours to seal the move. Onana has already given the green light for a transfer to the Red Devils.

Everton Make Elanga Offer.

Everton have made an offer of between £15-£20m to sign Manchester United’s Anthony Elanga. The Toffees want to add the Manchester United star to their ranks and they feel a few in the region of £20m will get the deal done quickly.

Aston Villa complete Pau Torres signing from Villarreal

Aston Villa have announced the signing of Spain centre-back Pau Torres from Villarreal for a reported £31.5m. Torres, 26, played under Villa boss Unai Emery with the Spanish club between 2020 and 2023. The defender, who joined Villarreal’s youth academy in 2003, played a pivotal role as the Yellow Submarine finished fifth in La Liga last season.

