Transfer News: Man United unlikely to sign Onana; Ben Elliott completes move to join Reading

Onana to Man Utd unlikely

Manchester United are unlikely to sign Everton midfielder Amadou Onana this summer due to his valuation. According to the ECHO, Everton will demand a higher fee than the £58m that Chelsea have splashed on Romeo La. And the Toffees haven’t yet received an enquiry about Onana, despite United’s interest. The Red Devils would likely only be able to fund a big-money midfield move if Scott McTominay completed a transfer away from Old Trafford. But he, like Dean Henderson and Harry Maguire, looks set to stay beyond the summer deadline.

SOURCE: ECHO

Ben Elliott completes move to join Reading

Chelsea youngster Ben Elliott has completed a transfer to Reading and signed a three-year deal. The 20-year-old midfielder was one of the star’s of the Blues’ development side in Premier League 2 last term and made his debut for Cameroon over the summer, appearing as a substitute versus Mexico. Elliott had been at the club from the age of eight and featured for a variety of England age group sides, on his way to being a key member of Chelsea’s academy sides.

SOURCE: Football London

Man City agree Doku terms

Manchester City have told Jeremy Doku that they will hand him a five-year contract after an agreement was found between the Premier League champions and the Rennes winger, according to Foot Mercato. The Citizens will now open talks with Rennes over a transfer. West Ham have also entered the race to sign the 21-year-old Belgium international as they look to hijack the deal and have submitted a verbal bid to the French club. But Doku has his heart set on joining Pep Guardiola’s side.

SOURCE: Foot Mercato

