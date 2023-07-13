SPORT

Transfer News: Man United Top Striker Choice Is Still Højlund, Chelsea Pushing To Sell Aubameyang

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 5 hours ago
0 349 1 minute read

Man United Top Striker Choice Is Still Højlund

According to Fabrizio Romano, the top striker on Manchester United’s list for a replacement is still Rasmus Højlund.

Since he is so eager to move, personal terms are never a problem.

The priority is a new goalkeeper, but Man United hasn’t yet sent a formal bid; instead, there have just been discussions on the club/player side.

Chelsea Pushing To Sell Aubameyang

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are pushing to sell Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Saudi clubs this summer.

Reports states that clubs in Europe are being put off as a result of his huge salary.

(Source: @FabrizioRomano )

Al-Ahli Preparing An Offer For Mahrez

According to Jacobs Ben, Saudi Arabia club Al-Ahli are preparing an offer to Premier league champions Manchester City for the potential signing of Riyad Mahrez this week.

Reports states that the next few days will be decisive as the Algeria winger has been aware of the move for almost a month.

(Source: Jacobs Ben)

ThousandWords (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 5 hours ago
0 349 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Ronaldo And Coaches Who Have Played With Him As Former Footballers

5 mins ago

3 Players Manchester United Should Stop Using In Order To Improve The Team’s Performance

17 mins ago

Video: I Love Listening To Asake’s Amapiano Song –Sterling

31 mins ago

3 Players Manchester United Should Use In Order To Improve The Team’s Performance

32 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button