Transfer News: Man United Top Striker Choice Is Still Højlund, Chelsea Pushing To Sell Aubameyang

Man United Top Striker Choice Is Still Højlund

According to Fabrizio Romano, the top striker on Manchester United’s list for a replacement is still Rasmus Højlund.

Since he is so eager to move, personal terms are never a problem.

The priority is a new goalkeeper, but Man United hasn’t yet sent a formal bid; instead, there have just been discussions on the club/player side.

Chelsea Pushing To Sell Aubameyang

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are pushing to sell Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Saudi clubs this summer.

Reports states that clubs in Europe are being put off as a result of his huge salary.

(Source: @FabrizioRomano )

Al-Ahli Preparing An Offer For Mahrez

According to Jacobs Ben, Saudi Arabia club Al-Ahli are preparing an offer to Premier league champions Manchester City for the potential signing of Riyad Mahrez this week.

Reports states that the next few days will be decisive as the Algeria winger has been aware of the move for almost a month.

(Source: Jacobs Ben)

