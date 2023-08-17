Transfer News: Man United told to re-sign Romelu Lukaku; Chelsea keeping tabs on Gavi

United told to re-sign Lukaku

Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke believes the club should re-sign Romelu Lukaku this summer. Erik ten Hag wants more attacking firepower before the transfer deadline, and Lukaku is an outcast at Chelsea. He told OLBG: “Romelu Lukaku is absolutely still good enough to play for a top-six club. “I think Man United or Tottenham should take Lukaku on a short-term loan deal and agree to pay a certain amount of his wages. “As much as people say about Lukaku, he has a very impressive goalscoring record, and he doesn’t get as much credit as he deserves. “If you have a fired-up Lukaku who wants to play for you, he’s a match-winner and a handful for any opponent in the world. “Man United have invested heavily in Rasmus Hojlund, but if you want to compete with the best, then Lukaku is that player who can score 15 to 20 goals in a season, which is priceless and hard to find in today’s game. “Lukaku is still only 30 years old and a proven goalscorer. I think whoever gets him on a short loan deal will have done good and subtle business.”

Chelsea keeping tabs on 19-year-old Spanish international Gavi

Premier League giants Chelsea continue to keep tabs on the Barcelona midfielder Gavi. A report from Spanish publication SPORT claims that the 19-year-old midfielder could be stripped of minutes this season because of the number of options at Xavi Hernandez’s disposal. Barcelona already have players like Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Ilkay Gündogan and Oriol Romeo at their disposal. Gavi is unlikely to play every game and his minutes are likely to be managed. However, the 19-year-old wants to play no matter what and it remains to be seen how the situation develops. The report claims that Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain could look to take advantage of the situation.

Ziyech fails Galatasaray medical

Chelsea forgotten man Hakim Ziyech has failed another medical according to reports out of the Netherlands, having agreed a move away from Stamford Bridge. The Moroccan had been in the final stages of a transfer to Turkish side Galatasaray, though the deal now is in jeopardy after he was unable to pass the medical tests. It is not the first time Ziyech has suffered from such issue this summer, having been one of the Chelsea players set to leave for Saudi Arabia – only for the winger to fail his Al Nassr medical and the transfer to collapse.

