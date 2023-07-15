Transfer News: Man United to sign Andre Onana, Caicedo open to Liverpool move

Man United to sign Andre Onana

Manchester United have made a breakthrough in talks to sign Andre Onana! La Gazzetta dello Sport report on a deal being struck over the goalkeeper’s transfer with Inter Milan, with the fee set at an initial £43m plus add-ons. An announcement is expected tomorrow.

Caicedo open to Liverpool move

Moises Caicedo is not wedded to the idea of joining Chelsea this summer. According to journalist Jacque Talbot, the Brighton midfielder is ready to assess other options as Chelsea talks drag on. Liverpool are an option, given them are set to lose Jordan Henderson and could lose Fabinho, and Caicedo would be open to the move.

PSG attempting to hijack Bayern’s Kane bid

Paris Saint-Germain are attempting to hijack Bayern Munich’s bid for Harry Kane, according to The Independent. The French champions have been given renewed encouragement that the Tottenham striker would consider playing abroad.

PSG are willing to match Bayern in any bid for Kane and the club’s hierarchy believe the 29-year-old would move to France to try to win the Champions League. Any move by PSG for Kane or Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani is seen as entirely separate to Kylian Mbappe’s future.

