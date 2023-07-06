Transfer News: Man United to bid for Hojlund, Rice set to join Arsenal

Man United to bid for Hojlund

Manchester United will reportedly make a £50m bid for Atalanta star Rasmus Hojlund.

The Telegraph claims that Erik ten Hag has decided upon the Denmark international as his top striker target.

Hojlund has overtaken Eintracht Frankfurt forward Randal Kolo Muani as the preferred option for the United boss.

Rice set to join Arsenal

Rice is set to join in a £105m deal from West Ham, while Timber will join in a deal which could reach £38.5m.

It would take Arsenal’s spending in this window beyond £200m – further proof of the backing manager Mikel Arteta is receiving from Edu and the board.

Eden Hazard wanted by Inter Miami

Inter Miami have set their sights on former Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard as their next blockbuster signing. (Relevo)

Schweini doubts Kane move

Bastian Schweinsteiger cannot see Bayern Munich signing Harry Kane.

The former midfielder does not think his old club will be able to stump up the cash Tottenham want.

He told talkSPORT: “Bayern Munich, of course, would like to sign Harry Kane, but I also know that Bayern is not a club who will pay as much money as maybe the owner of Tottenham is asking for!

Tottenham reject offer for Tanguy Ndombele

Tottenham are at the start of an exciting new era under Ange Postecoglou.

New signings have already arrived and more are on the way.

Still, as exciting as new arrivals are, Spurs could also be set to keep a big-name player.

According to L’Equipe, they have snubbed a £20m offer for Tanguy Ndombele.

Palace out of Balogun race

Whilst Folarin Balogun has plenty of interest in his services this summer, it appears that Crystal Palace will not be signing him.

According to The Sun, the Eagles will not be able to afford the price that Arsenal are demanding for him, whilst they are also wary of plenty of competition for his signature.

Steven Gerrard wants to sign James Tavernier from Rangers for Al Ettifaq

New Al Ettifaq manager Steven Gerrard wants to sign James Tavernier from Rangers in the summer transfer window, according to 90min.

Liverpool legend Gerrard has recently been appointed the new manager of Saudi Arabian club Al Ettifaq, and the former England international midfielder wants to take Tavernier with him.

Done Deals

DEFENDER ODUROH JOINS ROCHDALE ON LOAN

The right-back, who is 20, will spend the entire 2023/24 with Jimmy McNulty’s side as he looks to gain regular first-team experience.

Oduroh joined the Rams from Manchester City last summer after a spell on trial and he made six appearances in the 2022/23 season, all in cup competitions, at senior level.

Man United signs Mason Mount from Chelsea for $69 million

MANCHESTER, England — After 18 years at Chelsea, Mason Mount became Manchester United’s first signing of the off-season on Wednesday in a move worth 55 million pounds ($69 million).

