Transfer News: Man United still in the race to sign Pavard;Rice Arsenal’s move to be finalized today

Man United still in the race to sign Pavard

Pep Guardiola ‘wants to guide’ Benjamin Pavard from Bayern Munich to Manchester City but could face competition from Manchester United for him. That’s according to Sky Germany, who say United are ‘still in the race’ for the Frenchman despite their rivals seemingly stepping forwards. They back recent reports that Manchester City are interested in the defender and would like to sign him from Bayern Munich this summer if they can. However, according to their information there are ‘still no agreements’ in place between the two sides and so a transfer is not advanced or anything of that nature.

Rice Arsenal’s move to be finalized today

Sky Sports Germany are reporting that Declan Rice’s move to Arsenal will finally be signed and sealed later today. A deal between Arsenal and West Ham was agreed over a week ago and it’s thought Rice completed his medical last weekend.

Arteta on Balogun future

There is mounting interest in Folarin Balogun, whose stock is on the rise. Arsenal though may not be able to offer the minutes he wants and Arteta was coy on a summer move away. He said: “Yeah…he’s just staying here with us at the moment and we will see what happens.”

