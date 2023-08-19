Transfer News: Man United snubbed by Pavard; Inter set to beat Arsenal to Benjamin Pavard

Man Utd snubbed by Pavard

Benjamin Pavard is now set to stay at Bayern Munich despite interest from Manchester United and Inter Milan. Pavard was an unused substitute last night for Bayern intheir 4-0 opening-day win at Werder Bremen after being subject of an offer from Inter. But Sky Germany now say he will remain in Munich despite transfer interest. Initially, Pavard had been keen on a move to United but hopes of a deal were diminished after Harry Maguire subbed the chance to join West Ham. There was still a chance United could return later in the window once they had offloaded some players but it seems Pavard is not prepared to wait around and will instead stay at Bayern.

SOURCE: Sky Germany

Inter set to beat Arsenal to Benjamin Pavard

Arsenal are about to lose out on a deal for Benjamin Pavard, who reports in Italy say only wants to join Inter Milan. Earlier today, Simone Inzaghi confirmed his plans for the Bayern Munich defender ahead of him being dropped from the German giants’ line-up as they beat Werder Bremen.“He’s a target, I won’t deny it,” Inzaghi toldreporters. “But I don’t feel like talking about players from other teams. “We don’t have a very large squad and we need an important player in that position. “[Matteo] Darmian should be complimented for what he’s done at Inter, but in all positions I need competition.”

SOURCE: Evening Standard

Leeds fan lament Gnonto stance

Leeds supporters made their feelings clear about Wilfried Gnonto during their Championship clash against West Brom on Friday. During the game, which ended 1-1, a group of Leeds fans held up a banner with a mocked up image of Gnonto as a crying baby with the words: “Waaaah waaaah I not wanna play in the Championship.” The banner was a response to news that Gnonto had handed in a written transfer request as he looks to force through a move to Everton, with a second banner reading: “Play or Farke off”.

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

