Transfer News: Man United sign Watson; Juventus join race to sign Man United target Amrabat

Man United sign Watson

Manchester United have completed the signing of former Rangers midfielder Emma Watson on a free transfer. Watson joins Manchester United after leaving former club Rangers at the end of last season. The player had long been linked with a move to the Leigh Sports Village therefore this afternoon’s news comes as no surprise.

SOURCE: Manchester World

Juventus join race to sign United target Amrabat

Juventus have reportedly joined the race to sign Fiorentina star Sofyan Amrabat. The Moroccan international has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United this summer, with Liverpool and Barcelona also understood to be monitoring his situation. According to Tuttomercato, Juve are now also looking at signing Amrabat and could swoop to sign the midfielder from under the nose of United – who have been waiting to raise transfer funds before tabling an offer for his services. says Juventus are now also looking at United target Sofyan Amrabat.

SOURCE: Tuttomercato

Ben Wiles: Huddersfield Town sign Rotherham midfielder for undisclosed fee

Huddersfield Town have signed Rotherham United midfielder Ben Wiles for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal. The 24-year-old came through the Millers’ academy and made 193 appearances for the South Yorkshire side, the last three this season. “I’ve watched Ben for the last couple of seasons and I think he’s been outstanding,” Terriers boss Neil Warnock told the club website.

SOURCE: BBC

