Transfer News: Man United sign Ferreira; Chelsea offer Trevoh Chalobah for Brennan Johnson

Man United sign Ferreira

Manchester United have announced the signing of Brazil international Geyse Da Silva Ferreira on a permanent deal. The forward joins United from Barcelona where she won the Liga F title, the Spanish Women’s Super Cup and UEFA Women’s Champions League last season. Geyse said: “I am very happy to be here. “Signing for United has been a very special day for me and my family. I am very grateful for this opportunity and thank everyone for making it happen.”

SOURCE: Sky Sports

Chelsea offer Chalobah for Johnson

Chelsea are willing to over Trevoh Chalobah to Nottingham Forest in their bid for forward Brennan Johnson, report the Sun. The Blues are looking for attacking reinforcements after missing out on a deal for Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise, but Johnson’s £50million price tag is seeing them try to bring down his valuation by offering the defender.

SOURCE: The Sun

Christ Tiehi: Rotherham United sign Slovan Liberec midfielder for ‘club record’ fee

Rotherham United have signed midfielder Christ Tiehi from Czech side Slovan Liberec for an undisclosed fee. The 25-year-old began his senior career with French side Le Harve and played in England in non-league before joining Czech side Opava during 2020. He went on to Wigan Athletic on loan last season, making 19 Championship appearances for the club.

SOURCE: BBC

