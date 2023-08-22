SPORT

Transfer News: Man United set to step up efforts for Amrabat; Man Utd considering Gravenberch move

Man United set to step up efforts for Amrabat

Manchester United are set to step up their interest in Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat and table a bid. Italian outlet La Nazione have claimed that the Serie A side want as much as £25million for their star man, who has just a year left on his contract. United had been waiting to get a better picture of their finances following outgoings, but not as much money has been brought in as perhaps expected. Though the Red Devils are said to be making an offer to Fiorentina within 48 hours in order to bring Amrabat to Old Trafford.

Man Utd considering Gravenberch move

Manchester United are considering a late move for Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, according to the Manchester Evening . The 21-year-old played under United manager Erik ten Hag at Ajax but has found game time limited at Bayern.

Meanwhile, Sky in Germany are reporting that Liverpool and United are favourites to sign the Dutchman this summer.

United agree to sell Emeran

United have reached an agreement with Dutch outfit FC Groningen to sell winger Noam Emeran. The youngster, who scored in United’s 2-0 win over Leeds United in Oslo last month, is being allowed to leave in order to try and secure a first-team breakthrough elsewhere. The Reds are well-stocked in wide areas and game time could be hard for the Frenchman to achieve.

Ivan Toney open to joining Man United and Arsenal

Ivan Toney has hinted that Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United are teams which he’d be interested in joining once he returns from his eight-month betting ban. Toney, 27, is suspended from playing football until January of next year after admitting to 232 breaches of the FA’s gambling rules. The striker remains under contract with current club Brentford, although there’s been continued speculation that the Bees could face a fight to keep him in 2024.

