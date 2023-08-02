Transfer News: Man United set to sign Harry Amass; Man United join race to sign Marcos Leonardo

Man Utd set to sign Harry Amass

Manchester United seems set to sign highly-rated left-back Harry Amass, 16, from Championship side Watford. According to a tweet from the youth account MUFC_Youth, who are known to be highly reliable when it comes to transfers around the youth academy players, the full-back has signed his contract and passed his medical and is set to sign for United, with an announcement expected soon. United have ramped up their youth drive over the past few years with plenty of academy players from other clubs being brought into Old Trafford. The defender has been linked to United previously, with Manchester Evening confirming that a deal had been agreed with the London side for the Englishman.

SOURCE: Manchester Evening

Man United join race to sign Marcos Leonardo

Manchester United have entered the race to sign striker Marcos Leonardo. He currently plays for Brazilian side Santos. Despite AS Roma being frontrunners to sign Leonardo, according to Calciomercato, United have emerged as a potential suitor. Santos has reportedly set a relatively reasonable transfer fee of €15 million, which appears to be an enticing proposition for any interested clubs.

SOURCE: Calciomercato

Williams linked with Leeds

Brandon Williams could make himself a very unpopular man at Old Trafford by joining arch-rivals Leeds. The full back has fallen way down the pecking order under Erik ten Hag and looks certain for pastures new. However, joining Leeds would still be controversial thanks to the frosty relationship between the two clubs. Daniel Farke is reportedly interesdted in the 22-year-old and the Red Devils need to make sales in order to balance the books.

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

