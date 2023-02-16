Transfer News: Man United Set To Rival Arsenal For Denzel Dumfries, De Jong Never Wanted To Join Utd

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United set to rival Arsenal for Inter Milan defender

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United target Denzel Dumfries to bolster their squad in the summer, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Inter Milan defender has attracted interest from multiple clubs and Inter could be looking to sell him to balance the books.

Xavi: De Jong never wanted to join Man Utd

Barcelona coach Xavi has been answering questions ahead of their game with Manchester United in the Europa League on Thursday – including about their summer chase for Barca midfielder Frenkie De Jong.

United’s protracted interest never ended in a deal for the Netherlands midfielder, with reports at the time claiming he wanted to stay in Spain – and now confirmed by his manager.

Xavi said: “He was very clear with me. He wanted to stay. So there was not a doubt. I’m very happy with his performances, with his leadership.

“He’s having a good time on the pitch, which is the most important thing.”

Liverpool keeping tabs on Torino defender

Liverpool are reported to have held preliminary talks to sign Torino’s defender Perr Schuurs, according to Tuttosport, Football Italia.

The 23-year-old arrived from Ajax in the summer and has impressed with his performances this season. The Reds are set to face competition from Manchester United in their pursuit of the player.

Arsenal keen on Barcelona starlet

Barcelona’s academy product, Ansu Fati, has fallen out of favor at Barcelona and is looking to seek another challenge in the summer. The Spaniard is reported to have got offers from Premier League giants Arsenal, according to a report from Mundo Deportivo.

The youngster has a contract with the Catalan club until the summer of 2027 and Arsenal are set to rival Tottenham for his signature.

