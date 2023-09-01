Transfer News: Man United Set For New Round Of Talks For Amrabat, Tottenham Targets Kelly

Man United Set For New Round Of Talks For Amrabat

According to reports from Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United and Fiorentina will have new round of talks for Sofyan Amrabat deal as they are keen on the midfielder. Manchester United would be hoping to sign the top Midfielder as they are looking to improve the team’s strength.

Tottenham Targets Kelly

According to Fabrizio Romano, Premier League side Tottenham are considering a possible move for Bournemouth star player Lloyd Kelly.

Reports states that there is no formal bid for the player yet as a move would depend on outgoings.

Reports from Fabrizio Romano states that Eric Dier could be offered as part of the deal for Lloyd Kelly

Tanganga Close To Joining Augsburg

According to Fabrizio Romano, Japhet Tanganga is now close to joining German side Augsburg on a loan deal from EPL side Tottenham.

Reports from Fabrizio Romano states that the loan move will also include a buy option clause.

