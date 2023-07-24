Transfer News: Man United reportedly sets Maguire’s price tag;Erik ten Hag wants to sign Axel Disas

Man United reportedly sets Maguire’s price tag

Harry Maguire is expected to leave Manchester United this summer, and some Saudi Arabia clubs are interested in signing him. The 30-year-old Defender has been heavily linked with an exit from Old Trafford lately.

Fabrizio Romano have claimed that Man United will likely demand between £27million and £36million for Maguire.

(Source: Fabrizio Romano)

﻿ Erik ten Hag wants to sign Axel Disasi

Manchester United are on high alert over a potential move for Monaco defender Axel Disasi, according to The Sun. Erik ten Hag reportedly wants to sign the 25-year-old but his £34m valuation is thought to be too big, while takeover issues are said to be making it difficult. Arsenal and Chelsea have also been credited with a desire to land Disasi, who played in all of Monaco’s games in Ligue 1 last season.

Arsenal and Man City rival Chelsea for Michael Olise

Chelsea are not alone with their interest in Michael Olise, reports claim. It was rumoured in France yesterday that the Blues had tabled an offer for the Crystal Palace winger worth £39m as they seek to bring him back to Stamford Bridge. But according to 90min.com, Arsenal and Manchester City – as well as PSG – have also registered an interest in Olise, who has shone in the Premier League since a bargain £8m switch from Reading last summer. However, it is Chelsea who are said to be most confident of getting a transfer completed at this stage.

SOURCE: 90min.com

