Transfer News: Man United Reject West Ham’s Offer for Maguire; Arsenal not in the race to sign Lavia

Manchester United Reject West Ham’s Offer for Harry Maguire

Manchester United has firmly turned down West Ham’s proposal for their star defender, Harry Maguire. The reported £20 million bid from West Ham was deemed insufficient by Manchester United, who value Maguire much higher. The rejection signifies United’s determination to retain their defensive cornerstone, with the Englishman being an essential part of their plans moving forward.

Arsenal are not in the race to sign Southampton midfielder Romeo La, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. Writing on Twitter, Romano said: “Arsenal are not active in Romeo La race now as Thomas Partey has good chances to stay. “#AFC Saudi clubs approached Gunners days ago, Juventus called in June but never close to €40/45m package requested by Arsenal. Huge bid or Thomas stays. Arteta, happy with him.”

Chelsea’s Persistent Pursuit of Moisés Caicedo

Chelsea remains relentless in their pursuit of Moisés Caicedo, despite initial setbacks. Reports suggested that Brighton turned down an £80 million bid from the Blues, but Chelsea hasn’t given up. The London club is determined to secure the services of the talented Ecuadorian midfielder and is keeping the lines of communication open with Brighton. Fans eagerly await updates on this ongoing saga as the transfer window progresses.

Bayern open Raya talks

Bayern Munich have started dialogue with Brentford over a deal for David Raya. The Bees goalkeeper is expected to leave the club this summer and Bayern are in the market for a new goalkeeper with Yann Sommer set to depart and Manuel Neuer still sidelined. And the German giants have now started talks over a deal for Raya, according to Sky Sports.

