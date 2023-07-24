Transfer News: Man United prepared to pay €165m for Mbappe, Arsenal want £35m for Balogun

Man United prepared to pay €165m for Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain and Kylian Mbappe’s public tussle over his future has attracted the attention of Man Utd, who are reportedly prepared to make a lucrative offer for the French star’s services. With Mbappe officially up for sale, it’s being claimed by Fichajes that the Red Devils are the first club on the scene with a proposal despite being aware of the challenges of pursuing such a sought-after player. They say United have presented a ‘juicy financial proposal’ to lure Mbappe to move to Old Trafford. In their bid to make the switch happen, the English outfit are prepared to cough up close to 120 million euros (£104m) in fixed payments and 45 million euros (£40m) in add-ons.

Arsenal want £35m for Balogun

Arsenal’s asking price for Folarin Balogun has reportedly dropped. Inter Milan are keen on signing the striker, who has featured for the Gunners in pre-season. Corriere dello Sport claims that Arsenal were initially demanding around £43m for Balogun. However, the valuation is now said to have dropped to around £35m. Balogun is now the top striker target for Inter after leapfrogging Alvaro Morata on their wishlist.

Fiorentina set €30m asking price for Manchester United target Sofyan Amrabat

According to BirminghamLive, Fiorentina have set a €30 million asking price for midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, despite interest from Manchester United and Tottenham. After an outstanding season with the Viola, the 26-year-old has been linked with a move away from Italy, attracting interest from England and Spain.

According to the report, Aston Villa and Manchester United are currently leading the push, with the Red Devils wanting to bolster their ranks. While Amrabat’s current deal with Fiorentina expires in one year, the Serie A club has the option to extend the midfielder’s contract for another year.

Confaamnews (

)