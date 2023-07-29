Transfer News: Man United plan £30m move for Amrabat; Barcelona still want to sign Joao Felix

Man United plan £30m Amrabat move

According to The Guardian, Manchester United are planning a £30m move for Fiorentina star, Sofyan Amrabat, but may need to sell players to enable the transfer Erik ten Hag’s priority in the market is a striker, with the Red Devils closing in on signing Atlanta’s Rasmus Højlund. Manchester United value the 20-year-old at £60m and do not have to sell to complete the transfer but would need to do so if the manager wished to add Amrabat or another No 6.

SOURCE: The Guardian

Barca still after Joao Felix

Barcelona remain interested in Joao Felix, though they may need to complete some sales before getting a deal through. According to Sport ( 90min), a deal before the end of the summer remains on the table. Among those who Barca could sell include Clement Lenglet and Franck Kessie, both of whom are reportedly being eyed by Tottenham.

SOURCE: 90min

Kamarai Swyer: West Ham midfielder joins Crawley on loan

Crawley have signed West Ham prospect Kamarai Swyer on a season-long loan. The 20-year-old has been with the Hammers since the age of eight and signed his first professional contract in 2020. The attacking midfielder made his first-team debut against FCSB in the Europa Conference League last November.

SOURCE: BBC

