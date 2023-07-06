Transfer News: Man United offered chance to sign Amrabat; PSG Prepared To Sell Mbappe

Man United offered chance to sign Amrabat

Manchester United have been offered the chance to rival Atletico Madrid for Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, sources have told 90min. The 26-year-old shot to global fame as one of Morocco’s best players in their run to the semi-finals at the 2022 World Cup. 90min understands that Atletico Madrid are confident of finalising a deal for him, though crucially have not agreed a fee with Fiorentina. Man Utd have now been offered the chance make a play for Amrabat, who is available for a modest £30m.

PSG Prepared To Sell Mbappe

PSG are ready to hold talks with any club for the sale of Kylian Mbappé. There is no veto against Real Madrid.

Chelsea Forward Wants AC Milan Switch

Chelsea forward, Christian Pulisic and his entourage have asked the west London side to accept the €20 million offer from AC Milan.

The relationship between the two clubs has been excellent, which should help facilitate the move.

Neymar told to sign for Arsenal this summer

Neymar and Paris Saint-Germain have rarely seemed like the happiest of marriages and the Brazilian has been linked with all manner of top clubs. Links with a move to the Premier League have never come to fruition but now an Arsenal legend has backed the superstar forward to join the Gunners. Speaking to Genting Casino, Emmanuel Petit said: “I think Neymar will suit any big club. If he comes to Arsenal, I would love it and I think he will too. I think he will enjoy the technical football and the style of Arsenal. He would love to play with younger players as he is quite mature himself.”

