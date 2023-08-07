Transfer News: Man United lining up summer move for Todibo; Arsenal agree deal to sell Matt Turner

Manchester United lining up summer move for 23-year-old Frenchman

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Jean-Clair Todibo this summer. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils could look to make a move for the 23-year-old French defender if Harry Maguire leaves the club. The 30-year-old defender has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford and he needs to leave the club in order to play regularly.

SOURCE: Fabrizio Romano

Arsenal agree fourth summer exit

Nottingham Forest and Arsenal have reached an agreement over the signing of Matt Turner, according to The Athletic. The Gunners’ second-choice stopper is set to join the Tricky Trees in a £7million move, paving the way for David Raya to take his place. Express Sport understands that Arsenal will secure Raya’s signature for much less than Brentford’s £40m asking price. Turner will undergo a medical at Forest later today, while talks are ongoing to finalise Raya’s move. Pablo Mari, Auston Trusty and Granit Xhaka have already left the Emirates Stadium this summer.

SOURCE: The Athletic

Shakhtar want Solomon compensation

Tottenham and Shakhtar Donetsk are locked in discussions over compensation for Spurs new boy Manor Solomon. The London side completed a controversial deal for the Israel international in July, with Shakhtar chief Sergei Palkin having previously threatened legal action. According to The Athletic, the Ukrainian side want £5.6m for the winger, while Spurs have offered a sell-on clause, and the sum being chased by Shakhtar – with whom Solomon was under contract until December – is the same sum they paid Maccabi Petah Tikva for his signature in 2018.

SOURCE: The Athletic

RSport (

)