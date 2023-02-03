SPORT

Transfer News: Man United Is Interested In Pavard, Barcelona’s Move For Araujo Has Fallen Through

Man United Is Interested In Pavard

United is planning a £26.8 million transfer for Benjamin Pavard.

His future at Bayern Munich is still the subject of intense speculation.

The 26-year-old is still being linked to a summer departure from the Germans.

Speaking later, the France right-back hinted that he would be up for a fresh challenge, the acquisition of Joao Cancelo is what has Old Trafford’s interest in a player once again on the rise.

Barcelona’s Move For Araujo Has Fallen Through

FIFA announced on Friday that Julian Araujo’s transfer from LA Galaxy to Barcelona was unsuccessful because the necessary paperwork was submitted after the deadline.

On Tuesday, Barcelona and LA Galaxy reached an agreement on a transfer fee that could reach $4 million for Araujo to join the Spanish club. However, Barcelona director of football Mateu Alemany claimed that a “system error” caused the club to miss the transfer window’s midnight deadline.

Barcelona would keep pushing for the agreement to be finalized, claiming “technical issues” that they can demonstrate prevented the administration from being finished on time.

