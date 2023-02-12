SPORT

Transfer News: Man United Is Interested In Inter Milan’s Star, Arsenal Is Interested In Thuram

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 19 hours ago
0 317 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Man United Is Interested In Inter Milan’s Star

﻿

Manchester United is interested in acquiring Denzel Dumfries from Inter Milan.

The 26-year-old Dutchman, who joined the San Siro from PSV Eindhoven two years ago, is about to go.

United spoke with his agent, but finding a right-back was not a top priority for the team.

With Diogo Dalot excelling this year and Aaron Wan-Bissaka developing when it appeared his United future was over, Erik ten Hag wants to bolster his right-back position.

The player who gets removed to make room for a replacement is most likely to be Wan Bissaka.

Arsenal Is Interested In Thuram

Marcus Thuram’s pursuit is shared by Arsenal and Manchester United.

Mikel Arteta is on alert for the Gladbach star this summer.

Erik ten Hag is after Thuram a France International, who is no longer under contract.

Arsenal, however, has suddenly jumped into the fray as they look for more attacking options.

Isthisreal1 (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 19 hours ago
0 317 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

UEL: Man Utd possible lineup vs Barcelona on Thursday

3 mins ago

Video: Brazil Legend Compares Osimhen To Pele

18 mins ago

Video: Careca Compares Osimhen To Pele

18 mins ago

BVB vs CHE: Head-To-Head Stats Of Enzo Fernandez vs Bellingham

24 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button