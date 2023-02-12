Transfer News: Man United Is Interested In Inter Milan’s Star, Arsenal Is Interested In Thuram

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Man United Is Interested In Inter Milan’s Star

﻿

Manchester United is interested in acquiring Denzel Dumfries from Inter Milan.

The 26-year-old Dutchman, who joined the San Siro from PSV Eindhoven two years ago, is about to go.

United spoke with his agent, but finding a right-back was not a top priority for the team.

With Diogo Dalot excelling this year and Aaron Wan-Bissaka developing when it appeared his United future was over, Erik ten Hag wants to bolster his right-back position.

The player who gets removed to make room for a replacement is most likely to be Wan Bissaka.

Arsenal Is Interested In Thuram

Marcus Thuram’s pursuit is shared by Arsenal and Manchester United.

Mikel Arteta is on alert for the Gladbach star this summer.

Erik ten Hag is after Thuram a France International, who is no longer under contract.

Arsenal, however, has suddenly jumped into the fray as they look for more attacking options.

