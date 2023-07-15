Transfer News: Man United In Talks To Sign Zion Suzuki, Inter Milan Annoyed At Lukaku

Man United In Talks To Sign Zion Suzuki

Manchester United are in talks to sign Japanese goalkeeper Zion Suzuki as their new number 2.

United are yet to open talks with his club but they plan to once the Onana deal is done. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Inter Milan Annoyed At Lukaku

Inter Milan are annoyed by the behavior of Romelu Lukaku. He has not responded to the hierarchy and his teammates.

The Italian club have also learned that he is in talks with Juventus, who made an offer of €37.5M + €2.5M but it’s conditional on the sale of Dusan Vlahović. (Source: Di Marzio)

Shelvey Set To Leave Nottingham Forest

Jonjo Shelvey is set to be moved on just 6 months after joining Nottingham Forest. He has been left out of their pre-season tour to Spain. (Source: j percy telegraph)

PSG Place Ekitike On Transfer List

Hugo Ekitike has been placed on the transfer list by PSG this summer.

The French club hope to recover €20M for the striker. (Source: le_Parisien_PSG)

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: Renan Lodi has joined Marseille from Atletico Madrid for around €13m on a contract until 2028. (Source: Olympique de Marseille)

OFFICIAL: Aston Villa have confirmed the signing of Pau Torres from Villarreal for a fee of around €32.5m fee + €5m add ons. (Source: Aston Villa)

