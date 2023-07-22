Transfer News: Man United hold talks for £80m Kolo Muani, PSG to sell Mbappe to highest bidder

Man United hold talks for £80m Kolo Muani

Manchester United have been linked with a move for the French international striker Randal Kolo Muani. The 24-year-old had an impressive campaign with Eintracht Frankfurt and a report from Football Insider claims that Manchester United have now held talks with the striker’s representatives and the German club. Apparently, the German outfit are holding out for a fee of around £80 million. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United are willing to shell out that kind of money for the 24-year-old.

PSG to sell Mbappe to highest bidder

:Paris Saint-Germain will now do whatever they can to sell Kylian Mbappe to the highest bidder, according to Sky Sports chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol.

There is zero emotion now as far as PSG are concerned. It’s just business now. It’s transactional and they don’t care where he goes. They will happily do business with Real Madrid or anyone else who pays up and they have no issues about dealing with Saudi clubs. They already had multiple expressions of interest before the player was put for sale tonight.

Arsenal to sell six players to fund Mohammed Kudus deal

Arsenal has placed six players on the transfer list to finance a move for Mohammed Kudus, an attacking midfielder at Ajax. Kudus has proven his versatility at the club, playing as a central midfielder, out wide, or central striker. Ajax values him at £40 million.The Daily Mail suggests he could be on his way out this summer. The transfer list includes Cedric, Lokonga, Pepe, Kieran Tierney, and Rob Holding. If Kudus is not raised, Dinamo Zagreb’s Martin Baturina could be a cheaper and younger alternative.

