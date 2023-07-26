Transfer News: Man United hold “early talks” over Amrabat deal; Dybala rejects offer to join Chelsea

Man United hold “early talks” with Fiorentina over Amrabat transfer

Manchester United have held “early talks” with Fiorentina over midfielder Sofyan Amrabat. It’s unlikely United will push for the signing until there are departures in that area.

Dybala rejects offer to join Chelsea

Paulo Dybala has turned down an offer to join Chelsea this summer, Calciomercato reports. The Argentine had offers from the Blues and Saudi Arabia but he is set to extend his contract at Roma instead.

Mbappe REJECTS Saudi offer

Kylian Mbappe has refused to open talks with Al-Hilal, despite Paris Saint-Germain accepting their world-record transfer offer. L’Equipe report that officials from the Saudi club had made the trip over to Paris, hoping to finalise the stunning deal. However, the World Cup Golden Boot winner has made it clear he will not initiate any talks and will instead stay in European football.

Bassey heads for Fulham medical

Ajax defender Calvin Bassey is set to undergo a medical ahead of a proposed £18million switch to Fulham. The former Rangers ace is set to link up with Marco Silva’s side after falling out of favour in Amsterdam. And talkSPORT are reporting that a deal is now close to completion.

