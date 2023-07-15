Transfer News: Man United favourites to sign Amrabat, Chelsea get new Lukaku bid from Juve

Man United favourites to sign Amrabat

Manchester United are reportedly in pole position to land Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat as Erik ten Hag looks to continue strengthening his squad. Mason Mount has already joined the Red Devils in a £60million transfer from Chelsea, next the club are looking to tie up a deal for goalkeeper Andre Onana in addition to Amrabat. Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport’s paper edition have claimed that United are in pole position to land Amrabat, with Fiorentina prepared to sell the Morrocan if their £26m asking price is met. The Red Devils are described as favourites to sign the midfielder, as Atletico Madrid have dropped out of the race due to financial concerns.

Chelsea get new Lukaku bid from Juve

Juventus have reportedly bid £34m for Romelu Lukaku providing they can sell Dusan Vlahovic this summer. Vlahovic is being courted by PSG and Bayern but he is not currently thought to be an option for Chelsea or Manchester United despite their desires to sign a striker. Fabrizio Romano is reportedly that Juve have now bid £34m including add-ons for the Belgian but Chelsea are still holding out for higher bids. Inter’s final bid was worth similar to Juventus’ proposal but a greater sum of the package is made up add-ons. Lukaku does still seem likely to leave Chelsea this summer.

Arsenal complete £38m Timber deal

Arsenal have signed defender Jurrien Timber from Ajax for a fee in the region of £38m on a five-year deal. The Gunners will pay an initial fee of just over £34m for the 22-year-old Netherlands international, with the remainder payable in performance-related add-ons.

Timber, who came through the Ajax academy and has made 160 senior appearances for the Eredivisie club, completed his medical and finalised personal terms ahead of being unveiled at the weekend. The Dutchman has been a long-term target for Arsenal and is their second signing of the summer following the £65m arrival of Kai Havertz, with a £105m deal to sign West Ham’s Declan Rice also imminent.

Timber is being signed by Arsenal as a right-back but he can also play at centre back and has previously attracted interest from Manchester United. He has 15 caps for the Netherlands and started four of their five games at last year’s World Cup in Qatar, where they were knocked out by eventual winners Argentina in the quarter-finals.

