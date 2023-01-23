Transfer News: Man United Eyeing Move For Timber, Chelsea Still Looking To Sign Enzo From Benfica

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Man Utd eyeing move for Ajax defender Timber

Manchester United are keen on signing Ajax defender Jurrien Timber in January according to journalist Dean Jones GiveMeSport.

The journalist claimed, “It’s definitely got to be a possibility. You look at the Lindelöf and Maguire situations. It’s pretty likely one of those two leaves, at least.”

Blues still looking to sign Enzo from Benfica

Portuguese outlet Record has exclaimed that Chelsea has reignited their interest in Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

The Blues were very close to landing the Argentine World Cup winner at Stamford Bridge but the deal fell off in the last minutes.

And the English heavyweights are now prepared to make another attempt to sign the young midfielder. The Blues had prepared an offer worth £112m for Enzo but the talks between the two clubs were turned down.

It’s crucial to see how much Todd Boehly would be willing to spend this time after already splashing £152m in January

Arsenal to plot a summer move for Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi

According to a report from Fichajes, Arsenal want to sign central midfielder Martin Zubimendi for Real Sociedad in the summer.

The same report states that Zubimendi rejected the Gunners’ offer a few days ago as he wanted to finish the season with La Real.

Barcelona are also heavily interested in the midfielder as they believe he can be the perfect successor to Sergio Busquets.

Barcelona making moves to secure Carrasco from rivals

Barcelona are seriously considering the possibility of signing Atletico Madrid’s Belgian star, Yannick Carrasco, in the summer transfer window, according to reports by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. The price will be in the range of €20 million.

The Catalans opened talks for an option to sign Carrasco from Atletico Madrid during their talks with the Rojiblancos for the sale of Memphis Depay.

