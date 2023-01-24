Transfer News: Man United Eye Chelsea Hijack, Chelsea Keen Fernandez, Arsenal Fresnade Blow

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The winter transfer window is coming to an end with more than one week remaining for the window to wrap up. Teams around Europe are expected to be very busy this time around, with the January 31st deadline imminent.

United eye Chelsea hijack.

Erik Ten Hag as the Manchester United hierarchies are willing to add another right back to the squad despite the presence of Wan Bissaka and Dalot. According to the Mirror, the Red Devils are keen to rival Chelsea for the signature of the Lyon youngster.

Chelsea owner keen on Fernandes.

The Blue’s new owner is still interested in luring World Cup star Enzo Fernandes to Stamford Bridge despite his huge release clause. The Guardian claims that Chelsea will attempt a renewed talk for the Argentine’s signature. His release clause is said to be in the region of £106m but that’s not Benfica’s asking price, with the Portuguese team said to want more.

Arsenal dealt Fresnade vote.

Premier League leaders Arsenal football club have dealt a heavy blow in the pursuit of Ivan Fresnade. The Spanish wonderkind prefers a move to Borussia Dortmund where he can get regular playtime. Tomiyasu and Ben White are seen as those vying for the right-back position under Mikel Arteta.

Leeds United in talk for McKennie signature.

English Premier League side Leeds United are currently in talk with McKennie. The 24-year-old commands a fee in the region of £22m. Although they are not the only interested team, but the report suggested Leeds made use of their American connection to gain an advantage.

Marayanatha (

)