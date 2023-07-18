Transfer News: Man United end interest in Ramos; Man United agree deal to sell Alex Telles

Man United end Ramos interest

Manchester United have ended any interest in Goncalo Ramos. CM Jornal claim Paris Saint-Germain have now made the Benfica striker a key target, and are prepared to pay around £68.7m for the youngster. Ramos is one of a host of strikers to have been linked with a move to United this summer but the club will not enter a bidding war. United have a limited budget and now PSG can outmuscle them financially.

Alex Telles heading to Al Nassr

Manchester United have agreed a deal to sell Alex Telles to Al Nassr. Fabrizio Romano says an agreement is in place between the two clubs, though the fee remains unknown. The left-back joined from Porto in 2020 for around £15m but was shipped out on loan to Sevilla last season.

Sheffield United sign defender Yasser Larouci from Troyes on season-long loan

Sheffield United have signed Yasser Larouci on a season-long loan from French club Troyes with an option to make the deal permanent. The 22-year-old full-back is the Blades’ second signing of the summer following the arrival of midfielder Anis Slimane from Brondby last week. Algeria-born Larouci has been capped four times by France at under-21 level.

