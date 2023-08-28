Transfer News: Man United close to Signing Cucurella, Al-Ittihad Set To Make €150m Offer For Salah

Man United close to signing Cucurella

Manchester United are reportedly ‘very close’ to signing Marc Cucurella. Spanish outlet Marca claims the Chelsea star is set to move to Old Trafford on loan. Cucurella has fallen out of favour under Mauricio Pochettino at Stamford Bridge.The Spaniard is said to welcome the chance of moving to United.

SOURCE: Marca

Al-Ittihad set to make €150m offer for Salah

Al-Ittihad are preparing an offer of €150M to Liverpool for Mohamed Salah.

€100m guaranteed + €50m add ons.

An agreement would make the transfer the most expensive in the history of Saudi football, ahead of Neymar’s €90m.

The Saudi club will offer Salah a salary similar to Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo. (Source: James benge)

Manchester United fail with approach for Ivan Perisic

Manchester United have received a major setback in their pursuit of 34-year-old Tottenham Hotspur utility man Ivan Perisic. According to a report by Football Transfers, Manchester United were keen on having Ivan Perisic in their ranks before the end of the transfer window. The Red Devils did approach the player’s agent for a possible transfer but their initial approach has been knocked back.

SOURCE: Football Transfers

Ex-Spurs midfielder Bentaleb joins Lille

According to GOAL, former Tottenham midfielder Nabil Bentaleb has signed a three-year contract with Lille that will see him return to the French club in a reported £4m deal from Angers. The 28-year-old was born in the northern French city and trained at the club’s academy after his talent was spotted when he was just 10 years old.

