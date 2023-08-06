Transfer News: Man United close to sealing move for Amrabat, Chelsea submit £17m bid for Washington

Man United close to sealing move for Amrabat

Manchester United are on the brink of sealing a move for Sofyan Amrabat. Reports in Italy state an agreement is already in place with the Red Devils and Fiorentina are just awaiting the official offer. A deal of £21million would see the midfielder trade Serie A for the Premier League. Meanwhile, in order to fund the move, boss Erik ten Hag will look to sell squad players this summer, with West Ham United lining up a double swoop for Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay. A deal of around £60million would see the Hammers land the duo, reports state.

Chelsea submit £17m bid for Washington

Chelsea have lodged a £17m bid for Santos striker Deivid Washington. The Mail reports that the 18-year old would be sent on loan to partner club Strasbourg if he joins. Chelsea have already plundered Santos for one player this summer after Angelo Gabriel.

Maitland-Niles agrees four-year deal with Lyon

Ainsley Maitland-Niles, who left Arsenal at the end of last season, is set to join Lyon on a free transfer. Fabrizio Romano reports that Maitland-Niles has agreed a four-year deal ahead of the start of the new Ligue 1 season.

