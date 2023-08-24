Transfer News: Man United close to agreeing a 1-year contract with Evans; M/Utd to pay £15m for Odysseas
Man Utd close to agreeing a 1-year contract with Evans
Manchester United are close to agreeing a one-year contract with Jonny Evans until the end of the season. It remainsto be seen if it has any bearing on Harry Maguire’s future at the club.
Source: @TelegraphDucker
Man Utd to pay £15m for Odysseas Vlachodimos
Odysseas Vlachodimos has received an official offer from Man Utd. He could sign a contract until 2028. It is a verbal agreement in principle and the price valuation is around €15m. Erik Ten Hag wants him but there is no final decision as Altay Bayindir is also in the race.
Source: @Plettigoal
Balogun to AS Monaco
AS Monaco are close to verbal agreement on fee with Arsenal for striker Folarin Balogun. Personal terms has been agreed in principle and formal offer is expected to follow ahead of discussing payment terms.
Source: @skysports_sheth
Wolves reject City’s £47m bid for Nunes
Wolves have rejected a £47m bid from Manchester City for Matheus Nunes. Opening offer for the Portugal international worth €55m in total but nowhere near Wolves valuation
Source: @JPercyTelegraph
