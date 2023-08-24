SPORT

Transfer News: Man United close to agreeing a 1-year contract with Evans; M/Utd to pay £15m for Odysseas

Man Utd close to agreeing a 1-year contract with Evans

Manchester United are close to agreeing a one-year contract with Jonny Evans until the end of the season. It remainsto be seen if it has any bearing on Harry Maguire’s future at the club.

Source: @TelegraphDucker

Man Utd to pay £15m for Odysseas Vlachodimos

Odysseas Vlachodimos has received an official offer from Man Utd. He could sign a contract until 2028. It is a verbal agreement in principle and the price valuation is around €15m. Erik Ten Hag wants him but there is no final decision as Altay Bayindir is also in the race.

Source: @Plettigoal

Balogun to AS Monaco

AS Monaco are close to verbal agreement on fee with Arsenal for striker Folarin Balogun. Personal terms has been agreed in principle and formal offer is expected to follow ahead of discussing payment terms.

Source: @skysports_sheth

Wolves reject City’s £47m bid for Nunes

Wolves have rejected a £47m bid from Manchester City for Matheus Nunes. Opening offer for the Portugal international worth €55m in total but nowhere near Wolves valuation

Source: @JPercyTelegraph

BSfutbol
)

