Transfer News: Man United Close In On Signing Andre, Aurelio Gives Update On United Target Osimhen

Manchester United Close In On Signing Andre Onana

Manchester United are closing in on the signing of Inter Milan’s Andre Onana, according to the Times.

The report states that the two clubs are having ‘positive talks’ over the future of the goalkeeper, but United are yet to meet Inter’s £52m asking price. However, the Serie A giants have begun preparing for life without Onana by opening talks to sign two new goalkeepers.

Bayern Munich’s Yann Sommer and Shakhtar Donetsk’s Anatoliy Trubin are on their radar as potential replacements. The report adds that Onana has ‘made it clear’ he wants to leave and that Erik ten Hag, who managed him at Ajax, is ‘hopeful’ they will be reunited at Old Trafford.

Napoli chief gives update on Man United target Osimhen

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis says in-demand striker Victor Osimhen will only leave if a club make a “more than indecent offer” for him.

Osimhen has been linked with the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and PSG, but De Laurentiis is confident he will remain at Napoli. “Osimhen will absolutely wear this new jersey,” he said, as per Football Italia.

“If a more than indecent offer were to come in, then we’d get over it and would be able to find other talents. Don’t worry, here there is the Azzurri passion that enflames our hearts.”

West Ham waiting on Arsenal’s lawyers to seal Rice deal

West Ham are ready to sign the contracts for Declan Rice to become an Arsenal player.

They are waiting for the Gunners’ lawyers to approve the final wording of the deal.

Once that is done, they will sign and Rice will complete his move to north London.

Everton in advanced talks over move for veteran Young

Everton are in advanced talks with Ashley Young over a move to Goodison Park.

Young, 38, has turned down other offers from the Premier League, Championship and Europe in favour of Everton.

One source has told Sky Sports a deal could be in place in the next 48 hours.

It’s thought the deal under discussion is for a one-year contract with the option of a further year.

Manchester United set an asking price of £50m for Maguire

Manchester United are ready to let Harry Maguire go this summer and have set an asking price of £50m for the Englishman, according to Manchester Evening .

Several Premier League clubs like Tottenham, West Ham and Newcastle have shown interest in the defender but it now remains to be seen if any team meets the asking price.

Khalid311 (

)