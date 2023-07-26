Transfer News: Man United agree Five-year deal with Amrabat; Real Madrid make Marin decision

Man United agree Five-year deal with Amrabat

Manchester United are reportedly closing on the signing of Sofyan Amrabat after agreeing personal terms for the Morocco midfielder. SportItalia claim the 26-year-old returned to pre-season training with the Serie A side on Monday. However, he is not expected to be there long with talks ongoing over a move to Old Trafford. And the report claims the two clubs are likely to settle on a fee worth an initial €22m to €25m (£18.9m to £21.5m), with bonuses taking the deal up to the €30m (£25.8m) mark. To speed things along, it’s now claimed Amrabat has agreed terms on a four-year deal, with the option of a fifth year, at Old Trafford. He will sign up for €4m a year, which equates to £66,000 a week.

Real Madrid make Marin decision

Real Madrid have extended the contract of their defender Rafa Marin and will allow the former Spain international to leave this summer on loan.

Marin, who has been linked to Chelsea this summer, has struck an agreement with the Spanish giants, as per The Athletic.

Southampton reject £40m bid for La from Liverpool

Southampton have rejected a bid thought to be worth £40m from Liverpool for midfielder Romeo La. Southampton are understood to be holding out for £50m. One source has told Sky Sports that Chelsea are also interested and keeping an eye on his situation.

La has four years left on his Southampton contract and will be part of the squad who take on Bournemouth in their pre-season friendly this evening.

Rotherham win Lembikisa race

Rotherham United are close to finalising a loan deal for Wolves youngster Dexter Lembikisa. The highly-rated full-back, who starred for Jamaica in this summer’s Gold Cup, had been the subject of interest from other Championship clubs and some League One big-hitters. But Lembikisa will link up with The Millers for the 2023/24 campaign.

