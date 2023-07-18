Transfer News: Man United Agree a £43.9m Fee To Sign Andre, Man Utd Made Surprise Willian Approach

Onana fee agreed

Man Utd have agreed a £43.9m fee plus £3.4m in add-ons with Inter Milan for the signing of Andre Onana, according to the Athletic.

The goalkeeper could fly to Manchester for his medical but he may do elsewhere before joining up with United on the club’s pre-season tour of the U.S.

Man Utd and Chelsea both made surprise Willian approach

Manchester United and Chelsea both inquired about signing Willian before the Brazilian penned a new Fulham deal, according to ESPN Brasil.

However, negotiations with both clubs did not progress significantly, as they considered him a secondary target.

RB Leipzig completes official signing.

According to GOAL, German Club, RB Leipzig have completed the official signing of El Chadaille Bitshiabu on a €15m fee up to €20m final package. PSG will have a 25% sell on clause included in the deal.

Tottenham eyeing up a move for Conor Gallagher

According to the Daily Telegraph, Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher has been viewed as a potential replacement by Tottenham Hotspur for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who is subject to interest from Atletico Madrid and clubs in the Bundesliga.

New Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou is preparing for life without the Denmark international, and sees Gallagher as the ideal successor. The report adds that Chelsea value the Blues academy graduate at a hefty £50m.

Villa subject Diaby bid

Aston Villa’s have lodged a bid for Bayer Leverkusen’s Moussa Diaby, who is also on Arsenal’s radar.

They have offered an upfront €45m with a further €5m in easily achievable bonuses according to L’Equipe. Diaby is also of interest to Saudi clubs with Al-Nassr still pushing for his signature.

Aubemyang closes on Marseille move

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is close to leaving Chelsea. His spell at Stamford Bridge has been challenging since joining last summer and he was expected to leave in this transfer window.

Aubameyang, 34, had struggled to attract interest but Fabrizio Romano reports that the Gabon striker has agreed a three-year contract with Ligue 1 giants Marseille.

