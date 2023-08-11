SPORT

Transfer News: Man United abandon Mason Greenwood plans; Tyler Adams’ move to Chelsea off

Joner
Greenwood plan abandoned

Manchester United are set to abandon plans to announce their decision on Mason Greenwood’s future until after the Women’s World Cup, according to The Guardian. The Red Devils were originally expected to share the outcome of their internal investigation before Wolves’ visit to Old Trafford on Monday night. Senior figures at United are believed to want the women’s team to form part of the decision-making process. Mary Earps, Ella Toone and Katie Zelem are still at the tournament with England, while Aissatou Tounkara and Estelle Cascarino are gunning for victory with France. The Women’s World Cup final is due to kick off on August 20, meaning Greenwood could be forced into a lainful wait before discovering the fate of his club future.

SOURCE: The Guardian

Tyler Adams to Chelsea is off

Chelsea will not be signing Tyler Adams. Earlier on, we brought you news of a potential deal to swing the USA international to Brighton while Chelsea sign Moises Caicedo. And now Sky Sports say the Blues’ plan to bring in Adams from Leeds for £20m is dead in the water, over a disagreement with the Championship club.

SOURCE: Sky Sports

Besiktas agree Bailly terms

Besiktas have agreed a personal terms with Eric Bailly over signing the centre-back from Manchester United, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Ivorian has one year left on his contract at Old Trafford and United could allow Bailly to leave to free up space in the dressing room for further additions.

SOURCE: Fabrizio Romano

