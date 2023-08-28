Transfer News: Man City waiting for Barca’s formal Cancelo offer, Man Utd interested in signing Henry

Man City waiting for Barca’s formal Cancelo offer

Manchester City are waiting for Barcelona to submit a formal offer for Joao Cancelo, according to Sky Sports .

Discussions have reached the advanced stages over a permanent switch for the Portugal defender. But Barca are currently trying to ensure some financial sourcing in order to complete the deal and register the player. The Spanish champions still have difficulties meeting their financial fair play boundaries set by La Liga.

Sky Sports has been told signing Cancelo does not necessarily involve selling a player of their own, although they need to do that to sign any further players. Clement Lenglet and Ansu Fati, both players of interest to Tottenham, are on the transfer list among others.

Man Utd interested in signing Henry

Rico Henry of Brentford has drawn interest from Manchester United as they search for a new full-back before Friday’s transfer deadline. After Luke Shaw sustained a muscular injury that is anticipated to keep him out for a number of months, United are searching the market for a replacement. The Red Devils have been in touch with Brentford to enquire about the defender’s availability, according to the Daily Mail.

Marc Cucurella of Chelsea, Sergio Reguilon of Tottenham, and Marcos Alonso of Barcelona have also emerged as candidates to fill the gap in Erik Ten Hag’s team. The Dutchman is also without Tyrell Malacia due to injury and has sent Brandon Williams out on loan.

Palma to head to Glasgow to seal Celtic move

Aris FC winger Luis Palma is due to arrive in Glasgow later this week to finalise a £3.5m move to Celtic. It’s understood the player is still waiting on international clearance to travel to the UK.

All being well, he is due to arrive on Wednesday or Thursday and will undergo a medical before finalising paperwork to complete the transfer.

