Transfer News: Man City To Rival Arsenal For Rice, Man United Will Have To Pay Huge Sum For Abraham

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester City to rival Arsenal for Declan Rice

According to 90min ( Fichajes), Manchester City are keen on signing long-term Arsenal target and West Ham skipper Declan Rice in the summer.

Manchester City could be without İlkay Gündoğan and Bernardo Silva by the end of the season, with both midfielders reportedly considering moving to new shores.

With Rice’s contract expiring next year, West Ham could look to cash in on him and avoid losing him to another club for free. Both Arsenal and Manchester City see him as an ideal midfielder to bolster their squad.

Manchester United will have to pay huge sum for Abraham

According to Calciomercatoweb, AS Roma will accept a bid in the range of €80m for Manchester United target Tammy Abraham in the summer.

With Anthony Martial’s inconsistent form and Marcus Rashford’s future uncertain, Manchester United are looking to add another striker to their squad, with Abraham reportedly high on the list of candidates.

Bayern target Marcus Thuram to leave for free

According to the Athletic, Bayern Munich target and Borussia Mönchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram will leave the latter for free in the summer once his contract expires.

Thuram has been linked with a move away from Borussia Mönchengladbach and reportedly the striker is ready to take the next big step in his career.

Mönchengladbach have failed to tie the 25-year-old Frenchman to a new deal ahead of his current contract expiring at the end of the season.

Thuram was linked with a move away from his current employers in January but Monchengladbach missed their final chance of receiving a transfer fee for the forward.

Gladbach sporting director Roland Virkus has admitted Thuram will look to go to a “bigger club” when he leaves Mönchengladbach.

Speaking to Sport1, Virkus said: “We’ve decided to allow Thuram to leave. The fact he will leave on a free is not a positive situation. I can’t sugarcoat it.

“We have to accept that there are bigger clubs he might move to.”

Mason Mount contract talks halted, will resume in the summer

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Chelsea have halted Mason Mount’s contract talks as they want to focus on the Premier League and the Champions League for the rest of the season.

Mount was presented with several offers in the summer and autumn last year, but he declined all of them. Chelsea will sell the midfielder if an agreement cannot be reached.

Barca and Atletico eye Di Maria

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are ready to make offers to impending Juventus free agent Angel Di Maria – if the Serie A club fails to tempt him into one final season before returning to Argentina to finish his career with Rosario Central, according to The Sun.

Khalid311 (

)