Transfer News: Man City still in talks to sign Gvardiol, Man Utd are interested in signing Ambarat.

Man City still in talks to sign Gvardiol.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Man City are still in talks with RB Leipzig to sign Gvardiol. The German Club want a fixed fee of €100m as there will be no issues on add-ons. The player is pushing to join Man City as personal terms was agreed with Man City one month ago.

Man Utd are interested in signing Ambarat.

Man Utd are interested in signing Ambarat from Fiorentina as he is in their list as a new defensive midfielder. No bid have been sent yet for the player as the deal will depend on outgoings (Fred and Van de Beek).

Chelsea striker, Aubameyang close to joining Marseille.

Chelsea striker, Aubameyang is close to joining Olympique Marseille. The striker will sign a three year contract with the French Club as he is open to trying a new experience in Ligue 1. Negotiations will now take place between Chelsea and Olympique Marseille in order to finalize the deal.

