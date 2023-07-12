Transfer News: Man City set to sign Man Utd star Parker, Caicedo Approves Chelsea’s Move
Man City set to sign Man Utd star Parker
Manchester City are reportedly close to an agreement with Manchester United that will see them sign 16-year-old Harrison Parker from the Red Devils. United hoped to keep the highly-rated centre-back and had offered him the highest wage they could to a youth player but he has turned them down, according to Fabrizio Romano. Instead, the teenager seems set to join their archrivals.
Caicedo Approves Chelsea’s Move
According to a report from express.co.uk, Moises Caicedo would find it tough to pass up the opportunity to join Chelsea after approving the potential transfer in a statement to TCTELEVISION.
He said to TCTELEVISION:”It’s a big team that’s true. A very historic team and I can’t say no because it’s a very big, historic, beautiful team. The city as well is beautiful”
This summer, the midfielder from Brighton has been linked with a transfer to Stamford Bridge, and the Blues are apparently in negotiations with Brighton over a £100 million deal to sign him.
Laporta Speaks On Victor Roque
According to Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona president Laporta, has confirmed that Vitor Roque deal is done. In a statement by the Barcelona president, he said: “Vitor Roque deal is done and sealed. He’s Barça player”
“Deal is expected for 2024, then if we can anticipate depends on FFP — we expect many goals from Vitor”.
“He has his own style, so he can’t be compared to Ronaldo or Romario”.
