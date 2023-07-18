SPORT

Transfer News: Man City set Mahrez price tag, Chelsea midfielder, Gallagher wanted by West Ham.

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 348 1 minute read

Man City set Mahrez price tag.

Manchester City have set the price tag for Mahrez to be €30m. The Algerian winger is wanted by Saudi Arabian side, Al Ahli who had their opening bid of €18m plus €5m add-ons rejected by Manchester City. The English Club set €30m as the fee required to finalize the move.

Chelsea midfielder, Gallagher wanted by West Ham.

Chelsea midfielder, Gallagher is wanted by West Ham United. Both clubs have held talks concerning the transfer. West Ham want to replace outgoing midfielders and see Gallagher as a great option.

Liverpool still in talks with Al Ettifaq to finalize Henderson move.

Liverpool and Saudi Arabian side, Al Ettifaq are still in talks to finalize Jordan Henderson move. Both clubs are negotiating for fee as Liverpool don’t want to let him go for free. The player is keen on the move as he will reunite with former Liverpool player and current Al Ettifaq coach, Steven Gerrard.

Sportsmannie (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 348 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Transfer News: Chelsea improved bid for Caicedo rejected by Brighton, Man U close in on Hojlund deal

2 mins ago

Transfer News: Chelsea Improve Their Bid For Caicedo, Telles Set To Join Ronaldo At Al Nassr

13 mins ago

Top 10 Fastest Footballers in the Champions League Last Season

26 mins ago

Opinion: Alternative Strikers Man United Could Sign To Solve Their Striking Issue Next Season

38 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button