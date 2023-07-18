Transfer News: Man City set Mahrez price tag, Chelsea midfielder, Gallagher wanted by West Ham.

Man City set Mahrez price tag.

Manchester City have set the price tag for Mahrez to be €30m. The Algerian winger is wanted by Saudi Arabian side, Al Ahli who had their opening bid of €18m plus €5m add-ons rejected by Manchester City. The English Club set €30m as the fee required to finalize the move.

Chelsea midfielder, Gallagher wanted by West Ham.

Chelsea midfielder, Gallagher is wanted by West Ham United. Both clubs have held talks concerning the transfer. West Ham want to replace outgoing midfielders and see Gallagher as a great option.

Liverpool still in talks with Al Ettifaq to finalize Henderson move.

Liverpool and Saudi Arabian side, Al Ettifaq are still in talks to finalize Jordan Henderson move. Both clubs are negotiating for fee as Liverpool don’t want to let him go for free. The player is keen on the move as he will reunite with former Liverpool player and current Al Ettifaq coach, Steven Gerrard.

