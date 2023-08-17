Transfer News: Man City pushing to sign Paqueta and Doku, Chelsea complete medical tests for Lavia.

Man City pushing to sign Paqueta and Doku.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Man City are pushing to sign Paqueta and Doku. They want to complete both deals soon with all parties. Man City first bid for Paqueta was rejected by West Ham and they are set to make a new bid. City are also prepared to make an official proposal to Rennes for Doku.

Chelsea complete medical tests for La.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Chelsea have completed medical tests for La and a formal announcement is expected soon. Chelsea reached an agreement with Southampton to sign La for 53 million pounds plus add-ons of 5 million pounds. The 19 year old Belgian midfielder was keen on joining Chelsea since despite Liverpool interest.

Zaniolo undergoing final part of Aston Villa medical tests.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Zaniolo is undergoing the final part of Aston Villa medical tests. He will join on loan from Turkish Club, Galatasaray. The documents will be signed today between all the parties.

Sportsmannie (

)