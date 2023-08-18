Transfer News: Man City move to sign Paqueta currently off, Liverpool completes the signing of Endo.

Man City move to sign Paqueta currently off.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Man City move to sign Paqueta is currently off. The deal is now on the verge on collapsing as no agreement have been reached. The Brazilian midfielder was keen on the move but both clubs could not agree on a fee.

Liverpool completes the signing of Endo.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Liverpool have completed the signing of Endo from Stuttgart for a fee of €18m. The 30 year old Japanese midfielder will add a lot of quality and experience to the midfield after the departure of Fabinho. The defensive midfielder will wear Jersey number 3 in Liverpool.

Chelsea completes signing of Romeo La.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Chelsea have completed the signing of Romeo La from Southampton for a fee of 53 million pounds plus add-ons of 5 million pounds. The Belgian midfielder signed a seven year deal with the Blues until 2030.

