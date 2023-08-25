Transfer News: Man City completes signing of Doku, Chelsea midfielder, Santos set to join Nottingham

Manchester City completes the signing of Doku.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Manchester City have completed the signing of Jeremy Doku from French Club, Rennes for a total package of €60m. The Belgian winger is a great addition to the team as he will replace replace Riyad Mahrez who joined Saudi Arabian side, Al Ahli.

Chelsea midfielder, Santos set to join Nottingham.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Chelsea midfielder, Santos is set to join Nottingham on a loan deal with no buy option clause. Agreement have been finalized between both clubs with medical tests to take place over the weekend. The player is keen on the move in order to develop his skills and have more playing time.

Alexis Sanchez rejoins Inter Milan on a short term.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Alexis Sanchez have rejoined Inter Milan on a short term after expiration of his contract in Olympique Marseille.The Chile International will replace Joaquin Correa who will join Olympique Marseille.

