Transfer News: Madrid and Mbappe agree mammoth contract, Colwill not leaving Chelsea this summer

Madrid and Mbappe agree mammoth contract

Kylian Mbappe has agreed to sign a five-year contract worth an incredible €50 million per year, Cadena SER reports. The striker could be on his way out of Paris Saint-Germain this summer unless he signs a contract extension by the end of the month and Madrid are ready to welcome him to the Spanish capital.

Colwill not leaving Chelsea this summer

Levi Colwill will not be leaving Chelsea this summer in spite of continued interest from Liverpool and Brighton, the PA news agency understands. The club are not willing to entertain offers for the 20-year-old defender, who starred for England Under-21s as they beat Israel 3-0 on Wednesday to advance to the European Championship final in Georgia. He is currently contracted to Chelsea until the summer of 2024 with an option of another year if certain criteria are met.

Colwill spent last season on loan at Brighton where he made 22 appearances and established himself as a Premier League player as the Seagulls qualified for Europe.

Brighton had been keen to sign the defender permanently, but PA understands Chelsea are not prepared to listen to offers, including from Jurgen Klopp’s side who reportedly made a fresh enquiry this week.

Brighton demanding £100m for Chelsea target Caicedo

Brighton are demanding at least £100m for Chelsea target Moises Caicedo, according to The Guardian. Chelsea, however, are reportedly intending to hold firm during negotiations for the midfielder who is their main target.

It is claimed the Blues are hoping about £80m will be enough to sign the Ecuador international but Brighton believe the benchmark has been set by Declan Rice’s impending £105m move from West Ham to Arsenal.

Ivan Perisic set to return to Croatia with Hajduk Split

Tottenham Hotspur defender, Ivan Perisic, is close to making a return to Croatia and joining Hajduk Split, according to reports by Di Marzio. Although the 34-year-old needs to terminate his contract with Spurs first.

Man Utd sign Evans on permanent transfer

Man Utd Women have signed Gemma Evans on a permanent transfer. Former Bristol City and Reading defender Evans said: “It’s a massive honour to sign here.

“It’s something I’ve dreamt about. The ambition of the club is what brought me here. Seeing how well the girls did last year was amazing.

“It’s just an unbelievable feeling to be here now. The progression of the club is something I want to be onboard with and help build on the amazing foundations already here.”

