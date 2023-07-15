Transfer News: Lukaku Makes Phone Call To Inter To Try To Mend Relationship, Arsenal Wanted Caicedo.

Here are some of the transfer news making the rounds in Europe at the moment…

Lukaku Makes Phone Call To Inter To Try To Mend Relationship.

According to Italian journalist Di Marzio, Romelu Lukaku called Inter Milan’s Sporting director, Piero Ausilio, to try to mend relationship between him and the club, but the phone call didn’t last long.

The rift of the last few hours cannot be healed between him and Inter Milan. Lukaku reportedly started negotiating with Juventus just as Inter Milan were preparing for the Champions League final and this hasn’t gone down well with the Inter hierarchy.

(Source: DiMarzio)

Arsenal Wanted Caicedo.

According to the Athletic, Arsenal wanted to sign Caicedo but after what happened in January, the Gunners decided against it. Caicedo was viewed to be “irretrievable” as a backup option for Declan Rice. Arsenal burned some bridges with the Brighton hierarchy in January and there was a feeling that Chelsea FC had done so much groundwork ahead of this window that Caicedo was virtually wrapped up in blue.

(Source: TheAthleticFC)

